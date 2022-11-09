Minnesota Democratic Gov. Tim Walz won re-election in Tuesday’s midterms, The Associated Press reported.

Why it matters: The incumbent Democrat overcame a tumultuous first term marked by COVID-19 and the murder of George Floyd to win another four years as the state's chief executive.

State of play: Walz was challenged by Republican Scott Jensen, a physician and former state senator who garnered national attention for his controversial comments on COVID-19 and vaccines.

Several minor party candidates were also on the ballot.

Driving the campaign: The Walz campaign and outside Democratic groups spent heavily on ads blasting Jensen for previously supporting an abortion ban.

Meanwhile, Republicans criticized Walz over inflation, crime and pandemic closures of businesses, churches and schools.

Between the lines: Minnesota Republicans had initially hoped that a favorable political environment would give them a shot at winning the governor’s office for the first time since 2006.

But Walz maintained an advantage in polls and on the airwaves. Most political handicappers had predicted a win for Democrats.

Catch up quick: Walz, a former teacher and football coach, served six terms representing a southern Minnesota congressional district before running for governor in 2018.