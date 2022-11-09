Democrat Tim Walz wins second term as Minnesota governor
Minnesota Democratic Gov. Tim Walz won re-election in Tuesday’s midterms, The Associated Press reported.
Why it matters: The incumbent Democrat overcame a tumultuous first term marked by COVID-19 and the murder of George Floyd to win another four years as the state's chief executive.
State of play: Walz was challenged by Republican Scott Jensen, a physician and former state senator who garnered national attention for his controversial comments on COVID-19 and vaccines.
- Several minor party candidates were also on the ballot.
Driving the campaign: The Walz campaign and outside Democratic groups spent heavily on ads blasting Jensen for previously supporting an abortion ban.
- Meanwhile, Republicans criticized Walz over inflation, crime and pandemic closures of businesses, churches and schools.
Between the lines: Minnesota Republicans had initially hoped that a favorable political environment would give them a shot at winning the governor’s office for the first time since 2006.
- But Walz maintained an advantage in polls and on the airwaves. Most political handicappers had predicted a win for Democrats.
Catch up quick: Walz, a former teacher and football coach, served six terms representing a southern Minnesota congressional district before running for governor in 2018.
- He sought to present himself as a "steady hand" in challenging times as he ran for a second term.