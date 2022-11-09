23 mins ago - Politics & Policy
Republican Ted Budd wins North Carolina Senate race
Republican Rep. Ted Budd beat Democrat Cheri Beasley in North Carolina, maintaining a Senate seat that the GOP has held for nearly two decades, the Associated Press reported.
Why it matters: Budd’s win is a sign that Democrats in the state were unable to counter this year's expected "red wave," driven in part by rising inflation and President Joe Biden's low approval ratings.
The intrigue: Budd’s success may have also been driven by his attempt to paint Beasley as soft on crime in the final months of the race.
- Republicans pointed to Beasley’s rulings during her time as chief justice of the North Carolina Supreme Court.
- Budd will replace retiring Republican Sen. Richard Burr, who served in Congress for more than two decades and was chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee for several years.