Ted Budd speaks during a Save America rally for former President Donald Trump on Sept. 23 in Wilmington, North Carolina. Photo: Allison Joyce/Getty Images

Republican Rep. Ted Budd beat Democrat Cheri Beasley in North Carolina, maintaining a Senate seat that the GOP has held for nearly two decades, the Associated Press reported.

Why it matters: Budd’s win is a sign that Democrats in the state were unable to counter this year's expected "red wave," driven in part by rising inflation and President Joe Biden's low approval ratings.

The intrigue: Budd’s success may have also been driven by his attempt to paint Beasley as soft on crime in the final months of the race.