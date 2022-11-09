SeatGeek strikes fifth deal with NFL team

The Baltimore Ravens will be teaming up with SeatGeek to handle all ticketing needs moving forward, the ticketing service exclusively tells Axios.

Why it matters: Partnerships with Ticketmaster once dominated the NFL. But in recent years, the New Orleans Saints, Dallas Cowboys and Washington Commanders — as well as the Ravens — have shifted to SeatGeek for their ticketing deals.

Details: The multi-year deal between the Ravens and SeatGeek begins with the 2023-2024 season.

This is the fifth deal between SeatGeek and NFL teams.

The deal also applies to concerts and other events at Raven's home venue, M&T Stadium, and the Under Armour Performance Center.

What they're saying: "It's really important to us that we are partnering with organizations that have a true alignment with what our North Star is," Danielle du Toit, president of SeatGeek's enterprise business, tells Axios.

She says the company looks to develop "an incredible fan experience in an industry where an experience did not seem to be top of mind" by competitors.

"It's fun," she says. "It's fun to see this level of change. And it's fun to see this level of innovation and it's fantastic to see partners like the Ravens who are really serious about building a great future for the fans."

The big picture: SeatGeek has announced 11 new major partners and renewals in 2022 already.

The most recent was a deal announced Monday with the United Soccer League.

The company also has deals with four teams in the NBA and NHL, as well as seven partnerships across Major League Soccer, and half of the English Premier League teams.

Worth noting: The new partnership is happening about two months after SeatGeek said it would gear up for an IPO after struggling to complete a SPAC merger.

Go deeper: SeatGeek charts IPO course after failed SPAC merger