A Washoe County employee shovels snow outside of a vote center on Nov. 8, 2022 in Reno, Nev. Photo: Trevor Bexon/Getty Images

People across the country braved a growing storm in Florida, snowfall in the West and record heat in the Gulf Coast to cast their votes in the 2022 midterms.

Why it matters: The midterms will determine balance of power in Congress and have implications for the 2024 presidential race. These photos show people voting across various states.

A woman votes at the Anderson Munger Family YMCA vote center in Koreatown on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in LA. Photo: Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

People vote as poll workers assist at a polling place at Galleria at Sunset in Henderson, Nev. Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images

With a line out the door, every station was filled with voters as they cast their ballots late morning for the midterm election at the vote center at the Northwood Community Center in Irvine, Calif., on Nov. 8, 2022. Photo: Mark Rightmire/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images

A voter fills out a ballot on Nov. 8, 2022 in Winston-Salem, N.C. Photo: Sean Rayford/Getty Images

Election judge John Franco is watching voters waiting in the line at Voter Service and Polling Center in North High school in Denver. Photo: Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post

A Washoe County voter runs through the snow to cast their ballot inside Reno High School on Nov. 8, 2022 in Reno, Nev. Photo: Trevor Bexon/Getty Images

