The U.S. is teaming up with philanthropic and corporate heavyweights to pitch a new — but controversial — carbon credit system to boost private finance for low-carbon energy in developing nations.

Driving the news: On Wednesday, U.S. climate envoy John Kerry — along with the Rockefeller Foundation and the Bezos Earth Fund — unveiled plans for the "Energy Transition Accelerator" at the COP27 summit.

PepsiCo, Microsoft, Bank of America and others have expressed interest, the U.S. announcement states.

"We're hearing strong interest from developing countries," Kerry said in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, this morning, citing Nigeria and Chile.

How it works: It's designed to enable the sale of high-integrity carbon-reduction credits to finance new and rapid renewables deployment and retire coal-fired power plants.

"This is an approach that can deliver deep and rapid emission reductions. It can convert those reductions into high-quality carbon credits," Kerry said in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt this morning.

It would not be open to fossil fuel companies, Kerry said.

Participating companies must have net-zero goals and science-based interim targets. And credits must supplement — not substitute for — emissions cuts, the proposal states.

"It's not going to let anybody off the hook," Kerry said.

Why it matters: Huge amounts of public and private money are needed to keep the Paris targets within reach.

The U.S. cites International Energy Agency estimates that investment needs to exceed $4 trillion annually by 2030 to create a net-zero emissions pathway by 2o50.

For months prior to COP27, Kerry has spoken out about the need to attract large sums of private sector money to join in the climate fight.

Yes, but: Carbon credit systems have a checkered history and many environmentalists and national leaders view them skeptically.

"Unfortunately, some past abuses have in many minds discredited the use of a carbon credit. But we also know that with the right safeguards, with the right transparency, the right accountability...this can be done well," Kerry said.

The intrigue: The U.S. proposal comes a day after a UN-backed panel unveiled a series of safeguards against greenwashing via carbon credits.

Kerry said he met with UN Secretary-General António Guterres, who expressed interest provided strict rules and transparency are included.

What's next: Kerry said the goal is to have the ETA up and running by the next big UN climate summit, in one year.