57 mins ago - Politics & Policy
Iowa's Chuck Grassley continues his Senate tenure
Sen. Chuck Grassley beat Democrat Michael Franken in Tuesday's election, extending his record as one of the longest-serving U.S. Senators in history, according to the Associated Press.
Why it matters: The race will help determine which party holds majority control of the U.S. Senate.
- Grassley has voiced optimism that he will reclaim the chairmanship of the Judiciary Committee, a position he held when the committee blocked Merrick Garland, President Obama's U.S. Supreme Court nominee in 2016.
What happened: Franken's campaign lost momentum in the final weeks before the election.
- The retired U.S. Navy vice admiral was within 3 percentage points of Grassley in October but fell behind by double digits in a subsequent Iowa Poll.
By the numbers: Grassley, 89, is the second oldest member of the Senate. He's three months younger than Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif.
- He has held one of Iowa's Senate seats since 1981 and has never received less than 60% of the votes in his re-election bids