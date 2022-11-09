Sen. Chuck Grassley at a rally with former President Trump in Sioux City earlier this month. Photo: Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Sen. Chuck Grassley beat Democrat Michael Franken in Tuesday's election, extending his record as one of the longest-serving U.S. Senators in history, according to the Associated Press.

Why it matters: The race will help determine which party holds majority control of the U.S. Senate.

Grassley has voiced optimism that he will reclaim the chairmanship of the Judiciary Committee, a position he held when the committee blocked Merrick Garland, President Obama's U.S. Supreme Court nominee in 2016.

What happened: Franken's campaign lost momentum in the final weeks before the election.

The retired U.S. Navy vice admiral was within 3 percentage points of Grassley in October but fell behind by double digits in a subsequent Iowa Poll.

By the numbers: Grassley, 89, is the second oldest member of the Senate. He's three months younger than Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif.