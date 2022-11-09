Georgia GOP Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger wins re-election

Brad Raffensperger in McDonough, Ga. on July 29, 2020. Photo: Dustin Chambers/Bloomberg via Getty

Republican incumbent Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger won re-election, after challenger Democratic state Rep. Bee Nguyen announced she had conceded the race.

Catch up quick: Raffensperger appears to have been rewarded by Democratic and independent voters after his high-profile refusal to assist former President Donald Trump’s effort to overturn Georgia’s 2020 election.

The former state House member and engineering company executive won a 2018 runoff to take the seat.

Yes, but: At the same time, Raffensperger campaigned on Georgia's controversial new election law that restricted the number of drop boxes and tightened absentee ballot rules.

He also has highlighted his pushback on voter suppression claims by Democrats.

The other side: Nguyen, a state lawmaker since 2017 and rising Democratic star, defeated four other candidates in the May primary.

She aggressively raised money and hammered Raffensperger as an anti-abortion rights candidate and a supporter of the state's 2021 controversial voting law.

Backdrop: The secretary of state oversees elections in Georgia, occupational oversight boards and business licensing.

What they're saying: Nguyen said in a tweet that she called Raffensperger to both concede and to congratulate him on winning a second term.