Minnesota Democratic Rep. Angie Craig wins re-election in battleground race

Democratic U.S. Rep. Angie Craig has defeated Republican challenger Tyler Kistner to win a third term representing a suburban Twin Cities swing seat, The Associated Press reported.

The big picture: The rematch between Craig and Kistner in the 2nd Congressional District was seen as one of the most competitive House contests in the nation.

Spending by candidates and outside groups shattered previous state records.

Catch up quick: Abortion, crime and inflation dominated the race. Craig attacked Kistner repeatedly over his opposition to abortion rights, while Kistner sought to tie the incumbent to what he called "out-of-control" federal spending by Democrats in Washington.

Between the lines: Craig, who opposed the failed Minneapolis ballot measure to dismantle and replace the police department in the wake of George Floyd’s murder, secured an endorsement from an influential statewide police officers’ association.

Flashback: Craig, a former medical device executive, flipped the swing seat on her second run in 2018. She defeated Kistner 48%-46% in 2020.

Of note: Paula Overby, a third-party candidate running as the Legal Marijuana Now nominee, died unexpectedly in early October but remained on the ballot.