The future of salads: Indoor-grown, "teen" lettuce

Hydroponic lettuce grown indoors, long regarded as niche, is edging into the mainstream as climate change hits outdoor growers and the salad-lovers who depend on them.

Greenhouses enable "proximity growing" — a hot industry term — where lettuces are shipped shorter distances to markets, saving on freight costs and emissions.

The rise of indoor growing comes with a new category: "Teen" lettuce, which is larger and crispier than baby greens, yet more tender than a mature head.

Why it matters: While indoor growing is no replacement for vast outdoor fields, it's expected to play a bigger role going forward — evening out the transition between summer and winter lettuce, and filling in when climate-related crop failures strike.

Driving the news: With lettuce production migrating to Quebec, Vegpro International — Canada's largest fresh vegetable producer — has built a 10-acre greenhouse complex for growing hydroponic lettuce year-round.

It'll specialize in buttery teen leaves of romaine and other varieties, and ship primarily to Eastern Canadian stores and packagers — lending consistency to the lettuce supply and reducing logistics headaches.

It's currently the "shoulder" season for lettuce, when U.S. production shifts from California to Arizona, and Vegpro's outdoor production moves from British Columbia to Florida.

What they're saying: "There's no doubt that a product grown outdoors will have a more robust texture," Luc Prévost, EVP of sales and marketing at Vegpro, told Axios.

But with indoor growing, "not only can you do it continuously, but there are very few surprises that can happen."

Plus, Prévost adds, hydroponics are good for the lettuce supply chain. "When everybody is growing out of the same region ... then people have limited-to-no other options, and that creates panic in the industry. The more diverse the sourcing can be, the better."

Where it stands: Drought and crazy heat left California lettuces wilting and turning brown in the fields this past summer.

"We can't ship lettuce with defects," Mark Mason, a manager at California-based Nature’s Reward, which grows romaine, iceberg and leaf lettuce, told the Wall Street Journal in September. "There are fields that are near losses."

Competition for water among Western growers could prompt them to ditch lettuce for more lucrative crops, such as avocados, nuts or citrus.

🥬 Sign of the times: A head of iceberg sold for $11.99 (about $8 USD) in Australia this past summer amid serious weather woes and inflation.

Yes, but: Outdoor growers in California produce about 70% of U.S. lettuce supplies, while Arizona growers furnish the rest. That's not likely to change anytime soon.

"You're dealing with a pretty resilient industry here," said Richard Smith of the University of California, Davis, a farm adviser on vegetable crop production and weed science.

While New Jersey, Colorado and Quebec are starting to grow more lettuce, "the Salinas Valley is where people come to see innovation" in irrigation, mechanization and weeding, he said.

Hydroponic lettuces "are making a little bit of a dent in field-grown lettuce, but so far we're still growing a heck of a lot."

Of note: Food-borne diseases are less of a problem with hydroponic lettuce — in part because birds don't fly around in greenhouses — but they're not unheard of.

Try this at home: Options are proliferating for the hydroponic-curious.

Lettuce Grow sells an out-of-the-box system called the Farmstand that lets people grow a variety of crops hydroponically, indoors or out.

"We grow baby plants in the middle of cities, and we send them shorter distances to our customers to grow them on-site," co-founder Jacob Pechenik told Axios.

He said the average piece of produce travels 1,500 miles, and 40% to 50% goes bad on the way. "If everyone could grow 10% to 20% of their produce at home, it would have a tremendous impact."

What's next: Bigger greenhouses and new lettuce-growing frontiers could bring fresh flavors and textures to North American consumers.