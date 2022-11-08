Kohl's CEO Michelle Gass is stepping down from her role effective Dec. 2 to become president of Levi Strauss, the companies said in separate announcements Tuesday.

She will be replaced at Kohl's by board member Thomas Kingsbury on an interim basis until a new successor is chosen.

Gass will eventually be promoted to CEO of Levi Strauss within the next 18 months, the denim brand said.

Why it matters: The Kohl's banner has long been under pressure from activists, most notably Ancora Holdings, which was pushing for a change at both the chair and CEO positions in late September.

Macellum Capital Management began agitating a month ago to add more board members with retail experience, likely gearing up for another proxy contest next year.

Of note: Sources told Axios that Ancora's preferred candidate was Kingsbury.

Details: A committee led by Michael Bender and including Christine Day, Margaret Jenkins, Peter Boneparth and Kingsbury, to oversee the search for a new CEO.

“Tom is highly regarded and perfectly equipped to take the role of interim CEO, and the Board looks forward to working closely with him and the team to facilitate a smooth transition process and continue driving Kohl’s strategy," chair Peter Boneparth said in a statement.

Flashback: Kingsbury has had previous success running retailer Burlington Stores.

What we're watching: Will this move be enough to satisfy both Ancora and Macellum?