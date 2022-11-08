Biden to meet Egypt's Sisi at climate summit

President Biden will meet later this week with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi while in Egypt for the COP27 UN climate summit, a senior administration official told reporters on Tuesday.

What to watch: The senior official said Biden would raise human rights with Sisi, but did not say whether he would specifically call on the Egyptian president to release political prisoners including writer Alaa Abd El-Fattah, who is currently on hunger strike. Some 50 congressional Democrats recently wrote to Biden urging him to do so.