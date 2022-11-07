Data: Creditcards.com; Chart: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

Putting your bills on a retail credit card will cost you more than ever this holiday shopping season.

By the numbers: The average annual percentage rate (APR) for a retail credit card is 26.72%, an all-time high, according to data collected by CreditCards.com.

The average general-purpose credit card APR is 22.66%.

11 cards have maximum APRs of 30.74%, including Speedy Rewards Mastercard and Kroger Rewards World Elite Mastercard.

The big picture: Fed hikes are fueling interest rate increases, making it more expensive to carry credit card debt — or any other type of loans.

What they're saying: “There’s a good chance you’ll be offered a retail credit card this holiday season. Don’t get pressured into making a bad decision at the checkout counter,” CreditCards.com analyst Ted Rossman said in a statement.