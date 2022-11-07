Yevgeny Prigozhin is seen during the Saint Petersburg International Economic Forum in June 2016 in Saint Petersburg, Russia. Photo: Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images

Yevgeny Prigozhin, a Russian oligarch and businessman, admitted in remarks on Monday that he had previously interfered in U.S. elections and would continue to do so in the future.

Why it matters: The comments are an about-face for Prigozhin, who has spent years denying accusations of being involved in election interference, despite being formally implicated by the U.S. government, AP reported.

The admission comes on the eve of the U.S. midterm elections.

What they're saying: "We have interfered, are interfering and will continue to interfere. Carefully, precisely, surgically and in our own way, as we know how,” Prigozhin said in remarks Monday.

"During our pinpoint operations, we will remove both kidneys and the liver at once," he added.

The comments were posted by the press service of Prigozhin's Concord catering firm on the Russian social media network VKontakte.

The big picture: Prigozhin is often referred to as "Putin's chef" on account of his firm's catering contracts with the Kremlin.