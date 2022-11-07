Peloton founders launch new retail startup focused on custom rugs

John Foley began 2022 as co-founder and CEO of Peloton, when its pandemic shine had begun to tarnish. He'll end the year as co-founder and CEO of an entirely different startup, a direct-to-consumer custom rug business called Ernesta.

Driving the news: Ernesta on Monday announced $25 million in Series A funding. Addition led, and was joined by True Ventures.

Both VC firms have early ties to Peloton. Addition was founded by Lee Fixel, who backed Peloton's Series B round via Tiger Global, while True Ventures joined in Peloton's Series C and took a board seat.

Foley is being joined by fellow Peloton co-founders Hisao Kushi (chief legal officer) and Yony Feng (chief technology officer). Plus a slew of other former Peloton execs.

The big picture: Foley tells Axios that the pitch is to sell custom rugs at the same price as store-bought, precut rugs.

Ernesta buys rolls of carpet from the big manufacturers in Dalton, Ga., and then does the custom cutting and binding itself.

"You might buy your first rug from Home Depot or Walmart, and then maybe later you're able to afford something from a place like Pottery Barn," Foley explains. "And then, just a fairly small number of people get to work with designers to get something much bigger and more beautiful and better for sound and comfort — really elevating their space. We want to make that experience accessible for regular people."

Risk factors: Foley acknowledges that custom rugs might not be top-of-mind for many, given an increasingly fraught economy, although he insists that people still will seek to protect the hardwood floors of their most valuable asset.

Lessons learned: Foley says that a throughline between Peloton and Ernesta is an understanding that every customer touch point matters, including interacting with online communities that spring up around the product.

He also lamented "racing" to take Peloton public. "I'd like to be in control of our financial fate a bit better this time."

The bottom line: It's common for founders to have a second act after licking their wounds. This one is coming a bit sooner than expected.