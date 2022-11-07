Pfizer's antiviral pill Paxlovid can reduce the risk of long COVID symptoms like organ damage, according to a pre-print study the Department of Veterans Affairs released on Sunday.

Driving the news: The study of 56,000 veterans who tested positive for the virus found those given the medication in the first five days of infection had a 25% decreased risk of developing 10 of 12 symptoms, such as heart, kidney or liver disease.

It's another positive data point in the back-and-forth about Paxlovid, which has been shown to reduce hospitalizations but also raised concerns about its contribution to COVID rebound.

Be smart: The study published on the pre-print server medRxiv has not yet been peer-reviewed and will need to be independently replicated.

What they're saying: "Before this report, the only way we have known to reduce long COVID was to avoid a COVID infection," Eric Topol, executive vice president of Scripps Research, wrote in a blog post, adding there was also some reduction afforded by prior vaccination and boosters.