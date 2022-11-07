GOP signals new Afghanistan probe

On the eve of the election, Republicans are signaling more plans for a new category of investigation if they win the House majority: the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Driving the news: Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.), the ranking member on the House Oversight Committee, and Rep. Glen Grothman (R-Wis.) sent a letter to the official watchdog overseeing Afghanistan reconstruction requesting documents and information.

That comes after John Sopko, the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR), issued a report saying several federal agencies including the State Department, USAID, and the Treasury Department aren't fully cooperating with his information requests.

Why it matters: Sopko and the Biden administration fundamentally disagree about his oversight jurisdiction. Republicans are suggesting they believe the law is on Sopko's side and that they want to give him a platform.

What they're saying: "Our position is that except for certain specific funds, SIGAR’s statutory mandate is limited to funds available “for the reconstruction of Afghanistan," a State Department spokesperson told Axios.