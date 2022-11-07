SpaceX founder Elon Musk speaks during a T-Mobile and SpaceX joint event on Aug. 25 in Boca Chica Beach, Texas. Photo: Michael Gonzalez/Getty Images

Twitter owner Elon Musk wrote Monday in a tweet that he recommends "voting for a Republican Congress, given that the Presidency is Democratic."

Driving the news: "Shared power curbs the worst excesses of both parties, therefore I recommend voting for a Republican Congress, given that the Presidency is Democratic," he wrote Monday.

"Hardcore Democrats or Republicans never vote for the other side, so independent voters are the ones who actually decide who's in charge!"

The big picture: Musk earlier this year said that he classified himself as a "moderate, and neither Republican nor Democrat," during an interview with the All-In Podcast.

"And, in fact, I voted overwhelmingly for Democrats historically," he said. "Overwhelmingly. Like, I'm not sure, I might never have voted … Republican."

"Just to be clear, right now, now, this election, I would. I will," he added.

