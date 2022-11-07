30 mins ago - Politics & Policy
Musk on midterms: "I recommend voting for a Republican Congress"
Twitter owner Elon Musk wrote Monday in a tweet that he recommends "voting for a Republican Congress, given that the Presidency is Democratic."
Driving the news: "Shared power curbs the worst excesses of both parties, therefore I recommend voting for a Republican Congress, given that the Presidency is Democratic," he wrote Monday.
- "Hardcore Democrats or Republicans never vote for the other side, so independent voters are the ones who actually decide who's in charge!"
The big picture: Musk earlier this year said that he classified himself as a "moderate, and neither Republican nor Democrat," during an interview with the All-In Podcast.
- "And, in fact, I voted overwhelmingly for Democrats historically," he said. "Overwhelmingly. Like, I'm not sure, I might never have voted … Republican."
- "Just to be clear, right now, now, this election, I would. I will," he added.
