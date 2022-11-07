Skip to main content
Musk on midterms: "I recommend voting for a Republican Congress"

Erin Doherty
SpaceX founder Elon Musk speaks during a T-Mobile and SpaceX joint event on Aug. 25 in Boca Chica Beach, Texas. Photo: Michael Gonzalez/Getty Images

Twitter owner Elon Musk wrote Monday in a tweet that he recommends "voting for a Republican Congress, given that the Presidency is Democratic."

Driving the news: "Shared power curbs the worst excesses of both parties, therefore I recommend voting for a Republican Congress, given that the Presidency is Democratic," he wrote Monday.

  • "Hardcore Democrats or Republicans never vote for the other side, so independent voters are the ones who actually decide who's in charge!"

The big picture: Musk earlier this year said that he classified himself as a "moderate, and neither Republican nor Democrat," during an interview with the All-In Podcast.

  • "And, in fact, I voted overwhelmingly for Democrats historically," he said. "Overwhelmingly. Like, I'm not sure, I might never have voted … Republican."
  • "Just to be clear, right now, now, this election, I would. I will," he added.

