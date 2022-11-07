Michigan Rep. expects "serious efforts" to challenge election results
There will be "serious efforts" to "challenge" the 2022 midterm results in Michigan, Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-Mich.) told MSNBC on Monday.
Why it matters: Election officials nationwide are concerned about attempts to disrupt the general election on Tuesday. Battleground states, like Michigan, have seen a high level of threats about the upcoming election, too.
What she said: "I think we will have serious efforts made the day after the election to challenge the results of many of these votes," she told MSNBC's Andrea Mitchell in an interview Monday.
- She said she's worried about "an effort to challenge votes" and "to not count votes" as seen in other states already.
- "Michigan is going to be a state that's going to have a lot of attention on it the day after the election," she added.
Context: Many eyes are on the gubernatorial race between incumbent Democrat Gretchen Whitmer and Republican challenger Tudor Dixon.
The big picture: Election workers and voters in Michigan have been dealing with poll challengers, threats of voter intimidation and a battle over mail-in voting in Detroit, per Axios Detroit's Samuel Robinson.
- Nationwide, states such as Arizona, Colorado and Pennsylvania have all seen separate incidents of voter intimidation, threats against poll workers and the spread of misinformation.