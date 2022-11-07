Michigan Rep. Debbie Dingell, Democrat from Michigan, speaks at the NAIAS in Detroit. Photo: Erin Kirkland/Bloomberg via Getty Images

There will be "serious efforts" to "challenge" the 2022 midterm results in Michigan, Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-Mich.) told MSNBC on Monday.

Why it matters: Election officials nationwide are concerned about attempts to disrupt the general election on Tuesday. Battleground states, like Michigan, have seen a high level of threats about the upcoming election, too.

What she said: "I think we will have serious efforts made the day after the election to challenge the results of many of these votes," she told MSNBC's Andrea Mitchell in an interview Monday.

She said she's worried about "an effort to challenge votes" and "to not count votes" as seen in other states already.

"Michigan is going to be a state that's going to have a lot of attention on it the day after the election," she added.

Context: Many eyes are on the gubernatorial race between incumbent Democrat Gretchen Whitmer and Republican challenger Tudor Dixon.

The big picture: Election workers and voters in Michigan have been dealing with poll challengers, threats of voter intimidation and a battle over mail-in voting in Detroit, per Axios Detroit's Samuel Robinson.