Data: Hersbach, et. al., 2019, "ERA5 monthly averaged data on single levels from 1959 to present"; Map: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

An array of climate statistics released over the weekend provide a sobering backdrop for global climate negotiations kicking off in Egypt.

Why it matters: The new data provide the most complete and up-to-date look at climate conditions through 2022, depicting a world of worsening impacts.

As COP27 gets underway, our planet is sending a distress signal," said UN secretary-general António Guterres, in a video message Sunday.

Zoom in: The report, timed for the start of the COP27 negotiations in Sharm el-Sheikh, finds that the past 8 years have been the world's warmest on record.

The provisional "State of the Global Climate" report notes that the pace of sea level rise is increasing, with 10% of the increase since 1993 occurring in just the past two and a half years.

"Although we still measure this in terms of millimeters per year, it adds up to half to one meter per century and that is a long-term and major threat to many millions of coastal dwellers and low-lying states," said World Meteorological Organization head Petteri Taalas, in a statement.

The dominant cause is now melting land-based ice from Greenland, Antarctica and mountain glaciers, studies show.

By the numbers: Glaciers in the Alps lost a record 3 to 4 meters of ice this summer as Europe saw a series of intense heat waves.

For the first time on record, no snow lasted through the summer season in Switzerland, the report states.

The Greenland ice sheet's string of years of losing more ice than it gained extended to 26 years.

In addition, the first instance of rainfall during September was recorded at the top of the Greenland ice sheet, a possible sign of the melt season extending later in the year.

Between the lines: The report finds that the world is on track to see its fifth or sixth-warmest year on record this year, with global average temperatures currently running about 1.15°C (2.07°F) above the preindustrial average.

The authors at the WMO, a UN agency, tie the lack of a record warmest year in 2022 to the third-straight year of cooling La Niña conditions in the tropical Pacific Ocean.

The next El Niño year is likely to be the world's warmest, and some early projections show a possible El Niño developing in 2023.

Ocean heat content reached record levels in 2021, with recent studies showing such trends continuing and increasingly resulting in extreme weather events over land.

The report touches on a litany of climate change-related disasters this year, from flooding in Pakistan to drought and extreme heat in China.

What they're saying: Guterres on Monday called for a "climate solidarity pact" between rich and poor nations to limit the severity of global warming in a COP27 speech.