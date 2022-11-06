People check in for early voting at a polling location at Bank of America Stadium on Nov. 5 in Charlotte, North Carolina. Photo: Sean Rayford/Getty Images

The majority of voters said they made up their minds about who they are supporting in the midterm elections at least two months ago — before the whirlwind of late-state campaigning and big-dollar spending.

Why it matters: The final stretch of the midterm campaign has the opportunity to sway just a sliver of voters — but in a razor-thin battle for the Senate, that small slice of voters could push one party over the edge.

Driving the news: 68% of registered voters said they made up their minds to support specific candidates in Tuesday's elections before September and 10% said they made up their minds in September, per a new NBC News poll.

Meanwhile, 8% of registered voters said they made up their minds in October, 3% said in the last week and 2% said they decided in the last few days.

What to watch: 7% of registered voters said they still might change their mind, per the NBC News poll.

The big picture: The cost of this cycle's state and federal midterm elections is projected to exceed $16.7 billion, per Open Secrets.

Federal candidates and political committees are expected to spend $8.9 billion.

The Senate races that are likely to determine control of the chamber have been among the most expensive, with Pennsylvania leading the pack.

In fact, five of the 10 most expensive congressional races are Senate races rated toss-ups by the Cook Political Report, Open Secrets notes.

Flashback: As of Sept. 20, more than $4.8 billion had already been spent on the 2022 federal elections, per Open Secrets.

Zoom in: As of Oct. 21, outside groups spent more than $58.9 million after Oct. 4, when the Cook Political Report shifted the Pennsylvania Senate race from leaning Democrat to a toss-up, per Open Secrets.

State of play: High-profile politicians were out on the trail this weekend in a final sprint before Tuesday, issuing stark warnings about what's at stake in the midterm elections.

"Sulking and moping is not an option," former President Obama said in Pennsylvania, AP reports.

"On Tuesday, let’s make sure our country doesn’t get set back 50 years."

Former President Trump, in a rally also in Pennsylvania over the weekend, said: "If you want to stop the destruction of our country and save the American dream, then on Tuesday you must vote Republican in a giant red wave," per AP.

