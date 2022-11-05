Wisconsin lawmaker sues to block military ballots from being counted

Ballots are distributed for use on Wisconsins state primary day on Aug. 9, 2022. Photo: Alex Wroblewski/Getty Images

A Wisconsin state lawmaker on Friday filed a lawsuit to temporarily halt the counting of military ballots in the state after she received absentee ballots with fake names.

Driving the news: The suit was brought on by a veterans group and three people, including state Rep. Janel Brandtjen (R-Menomonee Falls), who has been criticized by election officials for promoting false claims about voter fraud, according to the Washington Post.

"The Plaintiffs want to ensure that any close election result is not determined by non-qualified people voting military elector absentee ballots," the lawsuit states.

Details: Brandtjen, who is chair of the State Assembly’s elections committee, allegedly received the ballots bearing fake names from Kimberly Zapata, a Milwaukee election official, per WashPost.

Zapata told prosecutors she was trying to inform Brandtjen about a weakness in the state’s voting system so it could be addressed, WashPost reports. But Zapata was fired and charged with a felony and three misdemeanors.

Brandtjen has been criticized by election officials for spreading false information about the system.

Context: Wisconsin, unlike most states, allows military members to cast their ballots without registering to vote or providing proof of residency.

The suit is using the incident to argue that military ballots should be authenticated under state law.

What they're saying: “I believe someone was trying to point out how easy it is to get military ballots in Wisconsin. Registration for military ballots is not required, so a fictitious name and birthdate is all that is required to obtain a military ballot online," Brandtjen said in a statement.