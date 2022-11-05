Wisconsin lawmaker sues to block military ballots from being counted
A Wisconsin state lawmaker on Friday filed a lawsuit to temporarily halt the counting of military ballots in the state after she received absentee ballots with fake names.
Driving the news: The suit was brought on by a veterans group and three people, including state Rep. Janel Brandtjen (R-Menomonee Falls), who has been criticized by election officials for promoting false claims about voter fraud, according to the Washington Post.
- "The Plaintiffs want to ensure that any close election result is not determined by non-qualified people voting military elector absentee ballots," the lawsuit states.
Details: Brandtjen, who is chair of the State Assembly’s elections committee, allegedly received the ballots bearing fake names from Kimberly Zapata, a Milwaukee election official, per WashPost.
- Zapata told prosecutors she was trying to inform Brandtjen about a weakness in the state’s voting system so it could be addressed, WashPost reports. But Zapata was fired and charged with a felony and three misdemeanors.
- Brandtjen has been criticized by election officials for spreading false information about the system.
Context: Wisconsin, unlike most states, allows military members to cast their ballots without registering to vote or providing proof of residency.
- The suit is using the incident to argue that military ballots should be authenticated under state law.
What they're saying: “I believe someone was trying to point out how easy it is to get military ballots in Wisconsin. Registration for military ballots is not required, so a fictitious name and birthdate is all that is required to obtain a military ballot online," Brandtjen said in a statement.
- "Feeling shocked about this situation is an understatement because it demonstrates stolen valor from those who protect this nation," she added.