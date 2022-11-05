Scoop: House Republicans cry politics over IRS outreach

House Republicans are threatening to investigate the Treasury Department, if they win back the majority, over the mid-October timing of 9 million letters the Internal Revenue Service sent out reminding Americans of their eligibility for certain tax credits.

That includes the third round of stimulus checks, child tax credits and the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC).

What they're saying: "The suspicious timing of these letters right before an election appears political," Rep. Kevin Brady (R-Texas), the top Republican on the House Ways and Means Committee, wrote to IRS Commissioner Charles P. Rettig, in a letter obtained by Axios.

Brady also is raising questions about what he called an "unusual" move by the Treasury Department to extend thru mid-November an earlier deadline for filing extensions.

The other side: There's plenty of precedent across past administrations — including Donald Trump's — for such IRS outreach, a Treasury official told Axios.

Why it matters: It's another sign of Republicans' determination to investigate agencies and departments across the Biden administration if they win back control of Congress in next week's midterm elections.

With Brady set to retire, two Republicans in top contention to lead the committee are Rep. Jason Smith (R-Mo.), ranking Republican of the House Budget Committee, and Rep. Vern Buchanan (R-Fla.)

Don't forget: The words "President Donald J. Trump" appeared on the memo line on $1,200 pandemic checks sent out to 70 million Americans in 2020.

As ABC News reported, it was likely the first time a president’s name appeared on a payment from the IRS, which had long sought to maintain a reputation independent from partisan politics.

That September, the IRS mailed letters to around 9 million Americans who typically don't file federal income tax returns who may be eligible to claim an Economic Impact Payment.

The bottom line: Republicans are planning an aggressive oversight approach in 2023 for everything from corporations they view as abetting left-wing forces to COVID-19 origins to the FBI and Justice Department.