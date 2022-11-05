Nike announced Friday it has suspended its deal with Kyrie Irving in the aftermath of his decision to post a link to a movie that contained antisemitic material, according to multiple reports.

The big picture: Irving has been swept up in controversy since posting the link, leading to his suspension from the Brooklyn Nets without pay for at least five games.

Details: Nike said it would suspend its relationship with Irving, meaning the company will no longer launch the new Kyrie 8 shoe due out this month.

“At Nike, we believe there is no place for hate speech and we condemn any form of antisemitism,” Nike said in a statement, per AP.

“We are deeply saddened and disappointed by the situation and its impact on everyone,” the company added, according to the Washington Post.

Catch up quick: The controversy with Irving began after he promoted a movie packed with antisemitic tropes last week. The link has since been taken down.

The NBA star told reporters that he "didn't mean to cause any harm," and that he respects "all walks of life." But when asked if he's antisemitic, he said: "I cannot be antisemitic if I know where I come from."

The Brooklyn Nets suspended the one-time NBA champion after NBA commissioner Adam Silver condemned Irving's post and his lack of an apology.

Irving then issued an apology in an Instagram post, acknowledging the film's antisemitic language. He had also previously agreed with the Nets to donate money to the Anti-Defamation League.

What we're watching: The ADL and Brooklyn Nets have sent a joint letter to Jeff Bezos and Amazon asking for the film to be taken off its Amazon Prime platform, or for a new description to be added with additional context, The Athletic reports.

