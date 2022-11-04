A suspected Russian disinformation campaign is targeting far-right U.S. audiences to undermine support for Democratic candidates ahead of Tuesday's elections, researchers at social media analysis firm Graphika have found.

Why it matters: The new campaign indicates strong foreign interest still exists in interfering in tight U.S. races in the days leading up to Election Day.

Details: Graphika found Russia-linked actors are targeting the close Senate and gubernatorial races in Pennsylvania, Georgia, New York and Ohio by disseminating a series of racist and inflammatory political cartoons.

The report, released Thursday, associates the ongoing campaign with the Newsroom for American and European Based Citizens, a fake right-wing news outlet that targeted the U.S. 2020 presidential elections and is believed to be tied to Russia's Internet Research Agency.

Since Oct. 29, the group has published new political cartoons and fake articles undermining the Democratic Party on social media network Gab and far-right discussion forum patriots.win.

Yes, but: Graphika said the most recent set of political cartoons has "received very low engagement and no organic spread to other platforms."

Catch up quick: The suspected Russia-linked disinformation campaign follows reports of increased pro-China disinformation targeting the U.S. elections as well.

Last week, researchers at Google-owned Mandiant said they had uncovered a pro-China disinformation campaign targeting U.S. voters across social media to dissuade voters from casting their ballots.

