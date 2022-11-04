Skip to main content
15 mins ago - Technology

Russian-linked disinformation is targeting far-right voters: Report

Sam Sabin
A suspected Russian disinformation campaign is targeting far-right U.S. audiences to undermine support for Democratic candidates ahead of Tuesday's elections, researchers at social media analysis firm Graphika have found.

Why it matters: The new campaign indicates strong foreign interest still exists in interfering in tight U.S. races in the days leading up to Election Day.

Details: Graphika found Russia-linked actors are targeting the close Senate and gubernatorial races in Pennsylvania, Georgia, New York and Ohio by disseminating a series of racist and inflammatory political cartoons.

  • The report, released Thursday, associates the ongoing campaign with the Newsroom for American and European Based Citizens, a fake right-wing news outlet that targeted the U.S. 2020 presidential elections and is believed to be tied to Russia's Internet Research Agency.
  • Since Oct. 29, the group has published new political cartoons and fake articles undermining the Democratic Party on social media network Gab and far-right discussion forum patriots.win.

Yes, but: Graphika said the most recent set of political cartoons has "received very low engagement and no organic spread to other platforms."

Catch up quick: The suspected Russia-linked disinformation campaign follows reports of increased pro-China disinformation targeting the U.S. elections as well.

