Russian-linked disinformation is targeting far-right voters: Report
A suspected Russian disinformation campaign is targeting far-right U.S. audiences to undermine support for Democratic candidates ahead of Tuesday's elections, researchers at social media analysis firm Graphika have found.
Why it matters: The new campaign indicates strong foreign interest still exists in interfering in tight U.S. races in the days leading up to Election Day.
Details: Graphika found Russia-linked actors are targeting the close Senate and gubernatorial races in Pennsylvania, Georgia, New York and Ohio by disseminating a series of racist and inflammatory political cartoons.
- The report, released Thursday, associates the ongoing campaign with the Newsroom for American and European Based Citizens, a fake right-wing news outlet that targeted the U.S. 2020 presidential elections and is believed to be tied to Russia's Internet Research Agency.
- Since Oct. 29, the group has published new political cartoons and fake articles undermining the Democratic Party on social media network Gab and far-right discussion forum patriots.win.
Yes, but: Graphika said the most recent set of political cartoons has "received very low engagement and no organic spread to other platforms."
Catch up quick: The suspected Russia-linked disinformation campaign follows reports of increased pro-China disinformation targeting the U.S. elections as well.
- Last week, researchers at Google-owned Mandiant said they had uncovered a pro-China disinformation campaign targeting U.S. voters across social media to dissuade voters from casting their ballots.
