Exclusive: GOP Rep. pushes Biden for cyberattack action plan
A top GOP congressional cyber leader is pushing the Biden administration to establish an economic continuity plan in the event of a massive cyberattack, in a new letter shared exclusively with Axios.
Why it matters: The letter gives a sneak peek at what will be top of mind for House GOP cyber leaders if their party takes control of the House after the upcoming elections.
Driving the news: Rep. Andrew Garbarino (R-N.Y.) and Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-Wis.) sent a letter Wednesday to President Biden demanding he follow through on a requirement in the 2021 national defense policy bill to establish a "Continuity of the Economy" plan in the event of a cyberattack that causes "severe degradation to economic activity."
- The fiscal year 2021 National Defense Authorization Act required the president to submit a plan by Jan. 1, 2023.
Catch up quick: In the spring, the White House tasked the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) with drafting the plan, according to Garbarino and Gallagher's letter.
What they're saying: "As we approach the deadline for the submission of the COTE plan on Jan. 1, 2023, I am concerned that there appears to be limited action taken by CISA to develop or implement this plan," the lawmakers wrote.
- "The execution of this law requires a whole-of-government effort led by the commander-in-chief," the letter continues. "It is unfortunate that by waiting more than a year to task CISA with completing the plan, you have ultimately set them up to fail to meet the deadline set by Congress."
The big picture: House GOP lawmakers are expected to be more critical of the Biden administration's cybersecurity efforts if the GOP wins control of the lower chamber next week.
- Republican lawmakers will press harder for the administration to share metrics of success to defend future cyber budget requests, for example, one cyber lobbyist told Axios.
Yes, but: Cybersecurity remains one of the few bipartisan issues left on Capitol Hill. Several bills during the current congressional session passed with bipartisan support or had bipartisan co-sponsors.
