Astronomers find the closest black hole to Earth yet
Scientists have found the closest black hole to Earth yet.
Why it matters: The black hole is located about 1,600 light-years away, and could help scientists learn more about the formation and evolution of these extreme objects.
- Scientists estimate there are 100 million black holes in the Milky Way that are 5 to 100 times more massive than the Sun.
What they found: The black hole, named Gaia BH1, is thought to be 10 times more massive than our Sun.
- But Gaia BH1 is different from other black holes that feed off their companion stars. Instead, this black hole and its star are quietly orbiting in their part of space.
- Other black holes found of this size shine pull in matter from the stars that orbit them and emit bright X-rays.
- "While there have been many claimed detections of systems like this, almost all these discoveries have subsequently been refuted," astrophysicist Kareem El-Badry an author of a study about this discovery set for publication in the Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society, said in a statement. "This is the first unambiguous detection of a Sun-like star in a wide orbit around a stellar-mass black hole in our Galaxy."
How it works: The team of researchers originally found the black hole in data from the Gaia spacecraft by tracking the movements of its stellar companion.
- They then followed up with observations from the Gemini North telescope in Hawaii, allowing scientists to confirm the system looks like it's composed of a black hole and a star.
The intrigue: It's not actually clear how the Gaia BH1 system formed.
- The star that collapsed and gave rise to the black hole had to have been about 20 times more massive than the Sun, only living for a few million years, according to the new research.
- As the large star died on its way to becoming a black hole, it should have, expanded, enveloping its companion star relatively early in its life, before it could mature into a Sun-like star, but that didn't happen.
- "It is not at all clear how the solar-mass star could have survived that episode, ending up as an apparently normal star, as the observations of the black hole binary indicate," NSF’s NOIRLab wrote in a release. "Theoretical models that do allow for survival all predict that the solar-mass star should have ended up on a much tighter orbit than what is actually observed."