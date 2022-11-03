Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's TMRW Sports, a tech-focused company set to launch a virtual golf league in 2024, announced its first round of investors on Wednesday.

Driving the news: Among the 50+ high-profile investors were 26 active or retired athletes, along with a handful of team owners.

Athletes include Steph Curry, Alex Morgan, Josh Allen, Lewis Hamilton, Serena Williams, Shohei Ohtani and Sidney Crosby.

Owners include Arthur Blank (Falcons), John Henry (Red Sox) and David Blitzer (76ers, Devils, et al).

What they're saying: "There was ... a clear vision [among investors] for how technology can really help make sports more accessible and culturally relevant to new groups of fans," said Mike McCarley, TMRW's co-founder and CEO, who is also president of the Golf Channel.

Between the lines: TMRW's only tangible plan at the moment is TGL, a virtual golf league set to launch in partnership with the PGA Tour in January 2024.

Format: 15 regular-season matches and playoffs, with each match lasting just two hours and airing on Monday nights in primetime.

Venue: The planned facility (see rendering above) will combine virtual (longer shots) and real golf (an actual green for chipping and putting).

Teams: Six teams of three PGA Tour golfers are expected to compete, but Woods and McIlroy are the only two confirmed so far.

State of play: TGL was one of many announcements made on the eve of this summer's Tour Championship, all part of the PGA Tour's ongoing battle with LIV Golf.

The backdrop: The intersection of golf and technology has been fertile ground for investors recently.