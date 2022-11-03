Skip to main content
Denmark elects record number of women

Herb Scribner
Denmark's Prime Minister and head of the the Social Democratic Party Mette Frederiksen gestures as she addresses a speech.

Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen gestures as she addresses a speech. Photo: Martin Sylvest/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images

Denmark elected its highest number of women into the national parliament this week, bringing the country closer to parity, Bloomberg reports.

Why it matters: The record number suggests the country may have confidence in its female primate minister.

Details: While official figures from Statistics Denmark have yet to be published, the newswire Ritzau reported that at least 44% of its 179 newly-elected lawmakers are women, per Bloomberg.

  • This includes Denmark Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, who secured a majority in the latest elections and is expected to remain as the leader of the country for another term, Financial Times reports.
  • 389 out of 1,014 candidates in the general election were women, per The Local Denmark.
  • Statistics Denmark is conducting an extra count after the close election, per Bloomberg.

The big picture: The country elected its first female prime minister in 2011 when Helle Thorning-Schmidt secured a four-year term.

