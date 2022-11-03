Denmark elects record number of women

Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen gestures as she addresses a speech. Photo: Martin Sylvest/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images

Denmark elected its highest number of women into the national parliament this week, bringing the country closer to parity, Bloomberg reports.

Why it matters: The record number suggests the country may have confidence in its female primate minister.

Details: While official figures from Statistics Denmark have yet to be published, the newswire Ritzau reported that at least 44% of its 179 newly-elected lawmakers are women, per Bloomberg.

This includes Denmark Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, who secured a majority in the latest elections and is expected to remain as the leader of the country for another term, Financial Times reports.

389 out of 1,014 candidates in the general election were women, per The Local Denmark.

Statistics Denmark is conducting an extra count after the close election, per Bloomberg.

The big picture: The country elected its first female prime minister in 2011 when Helle Thorning-Schmidt secured a four-year term.