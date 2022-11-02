Former GOP governor: Part of me hopes the "crazies do win"

Former Gov. Christine Todd Whitman (R-N.J.) said during an Axios News Shapers event Wednesday that a part of her hopes "all the crazies do win" during next week's midterm elections so that Americans realize the consequences before the next presidential election.

Driving the news: "But then I realize that no, I don't want to live in that world and I don't want to leave it for my grandkids either, the damage they can do."

Whitman also said the Republican Party has become a "cult," and added "there's no set of central central principles."

Whitman and former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang founded the Forward Party to give Americans an alternative to the two major parties, she said.

The big picture: Whitman said the GOP retaking Congress would "be a rough two years, but also give us an opening to really let people know ... how important it is to vote and to consider the candidates and what it means for the future."

