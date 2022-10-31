Local residents look at debris from a destroyed buildings in Mogadishu on Oct. 30 after an car bombing targeted the education ministry on Oct. 29. Photo: Hassan Ali Elmi/AFP via Getty Images

Twin car bombings in Somalia's capital of Mogadishu this weekend killed at least 120 people, Somalia's Health Minister Ali Haji Aden said on Monday, Reuters reported.

Driving the news: Al-Shabab, an extremist group that has been linked to Al-Qaeda, has claimed responsibility for the explosions which took place on Saturday.

More than 320 people were wounded in the blasts and more than 150 people are being treated for their injuries in hospitals, the health minister added, per AP.

The big picture: The blasts are the deadliest attack in the country since a truck bomb exploded in the same intersection in 2017, killing more than 500 people.