Instagram "looking into" reports users are locked out of accounts

The Instagram logo seen displayed on a smartphone. Photo: Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Instagram is "looking into" reports that some users are being locked out of their accounts, the company's communications arm said on Monday morning.

Driving the news: Data on Downdetector showed a sharp spike in user-submitted reports of Instagram outages, numbering more than 7,000.

Posts proliferated on Twitter of users claiming that their Instagram accounts had been suspended.

Some users posted on Twitter that they had been locked out of their accounts completely while others could still scroll their feeds or reported seeing their follower counts suddenly drop, per AP.

What they're saying: "We're aware that some of you are having issues accessing your Instagram account," Instagram Comms tweeted.