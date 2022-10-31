Data: Heidrick & Struggles; Chart: Axios Visuals

Despite some high-profile departures in crypto, executive turnover there is not much different than other industries, according to data from an international executive search firm.

The big picture: Where some former executives go next, however, represents how the crypto industry as evolved, with abounding opportunities in Washington and in more historically traditional sectors.

What they're saying: "We anecdotally felt like there was a lot of turnover in crypto, but the data doesn’t necessarily say that," David Richardson, partner at Heidrick & Struggles, tells Axios.

"There is no statistically significant difference — executive turnover is elevated across a whole range of industries."

In that way the "flow of talent" is a "better market indicator than the price of the tokens," Richardson says. That is, the crypto industry is no more or less on the ropes than comparable sectors.

State of play: "Some [crypto executives] came from tech companies and financial institutions and might not stay through the [crypto] winter, but many more will stay in the ecosystem than leave," Richardson says.

That ecosystem now expands beyond native crypto.

"[That's] another huge change since 2018 — there were few traditional finance firms that had a crypto offering, and now you have a whole bunch," Richardson says.

there were few traditional finance firms that had a crypto offering, and now you have a whole bunch," Richardson says. Those teams tend to play point on digital asset initiatives at the firm level and those executives tend to have more of a crypto background than one in traditional finance, he adds.

Context: BNY Mellon, for instance, uses software developed with Fireblocks to provide custodial services, while State Street partnered with Copper in anticipation of getting regulatory approval to do the same.

Other executives will likely come back to work as investors, or go to D.C. and be industry advocates, he says.

Zoom out: "What is definitely unique in crypto is that we haven’t seen this level of financial success in a compressed time span since the dot-com boom," Richardson says.

"Whereas in other industries you see people retiring or going back on [company] boards, you see crypto "pre-tirements."

The bottom line: "Founders and execs who are still young, not ready to retire, but who've been sprinting and working intensely for four years straight and who were unbelievably successful, think they deserve a break, he says."