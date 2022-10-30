People are ditching physical “thank you” cards in favor of alternative ways of expressing appreciation — a convenience for some recipients, a shameful breach of etiquette to others.

Why it matters: These kinds of changes in how we communicate can reshape the contours of our personal, professional and transactional relationships.

State of play: If Axios journalists are any indication, a lot fewer people feel obligated to send a handwritten thanks after receiving gifts for celebratory occasions such as weddings, baby showers and birthdays.

Let’s just say we recently had a spirited newsroom discussion about whether such things are still necessary.

What they’re saying: “Like your colleagues are saying, it's hard work to go and find a card, write it, go and find a stamp,” Emily West, a University of Massachusetts Amherst communications professor who’s studied greeting cards, tells Axios. “It’s like, who has stamps?”

The big picture: The decline of “thank you” cards goes hand-in-hand with a structural decline in greeting cards.

Revenue in the greeting card industry is down 16% since 2017, according to a 2022 report by research firm IBISWorld, which notes that "the practice of writing 'thank you' notes and event invitations has largely fallen out of style in younger generations, who favor e-vites and direct messaging,"

In recent years, retailers such as CVS and Walmart have reduced floor space devoted to greeting cards. And card sellers Papyrus and Paper Source filed for bankruptcy.

Zoom in: Many people are just fine with the demise of the "thank you" card, such as Tennessee's Krissy, a social media maven who goes by her first name.

"'Thank you’ cards require a lot of energy out of people – especially for a wedding. They’ve probably already said ‘thank you’ at the wedding or in some less formal nature, in person or a text message,” Krissy tells Axios.

“I don’t need them to spend time or money writing out a handwritten note," she adds. "I understand why it was once a thing. I don’t think it’s necessary anymore.”

The other side: Sometimes a text, a Slack message or a Facebook DM just doesn't cut it, says New York-based Danny Groner, who recently received a “thank you” card from his boss at venture capital firm Forecast Labs.

"Getting an unexpected handwritten note waiting for you at your desk for no reason at all just meant a lot to me,” Groner says. “These are the things that stay with you.”

And the rise of fancy card makers, such as Lovepop, has turned greeting cards into more of a gift than a note, West says.

Worth noting: In practice, the household duty of dashing out “thank you” cards has typically fallen on women, West notes.

Women buy 80% of greeting cards, according to the Greeting Card Association.

That may be one reason why “thank you” cards are in decline: Women are likelier to be in the workplace, or are simply rejecting sexist expectations.

“The emotional labor of running the household still disproportionately falls on women in heterosexual households,” West says. “Card sending falls into that bucket.”

Our thought bubble: Receiving a “thank you” card is more meaningful than ever, given how unlikely it’s become — but it doesn’t seem reasonable to expect one very often.