DCCC chair says he is "very concerned" about integrity of elections

Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (D-N.Y.) said Sunday that Democrats and Republicans are not equally responsible for pushing election denialism.

Driving the news: "One side has been out there for a couple of years now, doing everything they can to pretend Joe Biden didn’t win fair and square, when he did," Maloney, the chair of the House Democratic campaign arm, said on CBS' "Face the Nation.

He also said "of course" Democrats will accept the midterm election results, adding, "always have, always will."

"Let’s not pretend for a minute that both sides have the same amount of accountability for the loss of confidence in our elections," Maloney said.

"We're very concerned about the integrity of our elections, especially when people are trying to intimidate people with weapons, when they're engaged in these tactics to try to undermine confidence," he said.

Between the lines: A federal judge last week allowed activists to gather at and around ballot drop boxes to monitor voters, a move that voting rights groups have decried as a voter intimidation tactic.

