Emergency services treat injured people after a stampede on October 30, 2022 in Seoul, South Korea. Photo: Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

South Korean officials said Saturday that at least 59 people were killed and 150 more were injured during a Halloween event in Seoul, the Associated Press reports.

Driving the news: The incident happened when a large crowd pushed forward on a small and narrow street during Halloween festivities, officials told AP.

The incident reportedly happened near the Hamilton Hotel, which is a major party location in the city, per BBC News.

Choi Seong-beom, chief of Seoul’s Yongsan fire department, said the death toll may climb as emergency workers continue to bring people to hospitals, AP reports.

At least 400 emergency workers and 140 vehicles from across South Korea were deployed to the streets to help injured people, according to AP.

South Korea's President Yoon Suk-yeol called for an emergency meeting over the incident, BBC reports.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.