14 mins ago - World

Halloween crowd surge in South Korea leaves at least 59 dead, 150 injured

Herb Scribner
Emergency services treat injured people after a stampede on October 30, 2022 in Seoul, South Korea.

Emergency services treat injured people after a stampede on October 30, 2022 in Seoul, South Korea. Photo: Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

South Korean officials said Saturday that at least 59 people were killed and 150 more were injured during a Halloween event in Seoul, the Associated Press reports.

Driving the news: The incident happened when a large crowd pushed forward on a small and narrow street during Halloween festivities, officials told AP.

  • The incident reportedly happened near the Hamilton Hotel, which is a major party location in the city, per BBC News.
  • Choi Seong-beom, chief of Seoul’s Yongsan fire department, said the death toll may climb as emergency workers continue to bring people to hospitals, AP reports.
  • At least 400 emergency workers and 140 vehicles from across South Korea were deployed to the streets to help injured people, according to AP.
  • South Korea's President Yoon Suk-yeol called for an emergency meeting over the incident, BBC reports.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

