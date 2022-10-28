Key indicator shows signs of cooling wage growth

A closely-watched indicator that tracks what employers pay workers in wages and benefits, rose 1.2% last quarter, the Labor Department said on Friday — a slightly cooler pace than compensation growth in the prior quarter.

Why it matters: The Employment Cost Index shows that wage growth is still hot. The data suggests that the Federal Reserve's fear of a wage-price spiral is — so far — not playing out as inflation pressure builds across the economy.

The Fed's favorite inflation gauge, also out on Friday, showed that prices (excluding volatile food and energy costs) rose 0.5% in September, matching August's rapid pace.

Compared to a year ago, the core personal consumption expenditures index rose 5.1% — above than the 4.9% registered the prior month.

Catch up quick: Wages have risen rapidly in the past year, as a tight labor market forces employers to bid up wages to attract workers. Still, in most industries, wages have not risen as quickly as inflation has.

The Fed, which has raised interest rates rapidly to contain inflation, has warned about the potential of a wage-price spiral. That scenario plays out like this: Higher prices push workers to demand higher wages. That increases costs for their employers, which may push them to up prices for their products. The cycle continues — and inflation becomes deeply embedded in the economy.

Last December, Fed chair Jerome Powell cited a hot reading of the Employment Cost Index as the main reason why he became more concerned about inflation.

State of play: Data released on Friday suggested few signs of this dreaded outcome, at least so far.