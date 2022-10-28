Telegram has just created a big source of demand for the cryptocurrency built to collaborate with the hugely popular messaging app.

Driving the news: The company is going to start allowing people to buy and sell Telegram handles (user names on the app), but they have to use a cryptocurrency called toncoin (TON) to do it, as TechCrunch reported.

The minimum auction value for four- and five-character handles is 10,000 toncoin (about $16,000).

Why it matters: Names are the web's equivalent of real estate. Every website in the world is paying for the right to use its own name in its URL.

If "namespace" on Telegram proves popular, that would create a permanent demand source for toncoin.

Zoom out: Telegram has a reported 700 million users — more people than live in the U.S. But odds are, you aren't one of them.

It's sort of like all the weirdoes everywhere on Earth use Telegram, but normal people don't, really. So, it's very big, but its users still feel scarce.

Probably not a surprise but: Everyone in crypto uses Telegram.

By the numbers: Toncoin was up as high as $1.97 on Wednesday, but it fell as low as $1.59 on Thursday, after the news came out.

That's classic "sell the news."

The network claims that 1.4 million accounts have been created.

How it works: Interested users can go to Fragment.com to participate in an auction, but it's blocked in the U.S.

A screenshot of Fragment, on an iPhone, from October 27, 2022.

State of play: Telegram has pulled an end run on regulators, sort of.

Flashback: In 2018, Telegram did one of the first billion dollar initial coin offerings in an all private sale.

But the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission made them give all the money back in 2020.

Then a group independent of Telegram (at least that's the official story) launched a blockchain based on the open source work the Telegram team had completed to run the blockchain.

First called the Telegram Open Network, it later became "The Open Network."

The intrigue: Telegram's blockchain was interesting because it had the potential to reach hundreds of millions of people. It could have turned every copy of the Telegram app into a crypto wallet with a flip of a switch.

Copying the code independent of Telegram didn't seem that interesting, however.

What we're watching: That all looks different now, though, since Telegram seems to be embracing The Open Network.

The bottom line: Telegram has its blockchain despite friction from D.C., but the team probably also wishes it had those billion dollars.