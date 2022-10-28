Pennsylvania man pleads guilty after Rep. Swalwell death threats
A Pennsylvania man pled guilty Friday to making threats to kill a member of Congress, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York said.
Driving the news: Joshua Hall, 22, was accused of making a series of calls from New York to the California office of Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) and making threats to kill the congressman to at least three different staffers.
Details: Hall pled guilty to one count of making interstate communications with a threat to injure, per the DOJ. The offense carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison.
- During the calls, Hall claimed he had AR-15 rifles and said that he wanted to shoot the congressman; that he intended to come to Swalwell's office with firearms; and that if he saw the congressman, he would kill him, per the Department of Justice.
Of note: At the time of the threats, Hall was on pretrial release for a separate charge. He allegedly impersonated family members of then-President Donald Trump on social media to fraudulently raise funds for a fictitious political organization.
- Hall pled guilty to one count of wire fraud stemming from the scheme, which could carry a 20-year prison sentence.
What they're saying: "Joshua Hall made terrifying threats to the staff of a United States Congressman whom he disliked rather than attempting to effect change through any of the freedoms of expression that all Americans enjoy," said Damian Williams, a U.S. Attorney, in the DOJ statement.
- "These threats of violence endanger our public officials and thwart common decency, which is why this Office will continue to prosecute crimes like those committed by Joshua Hall."
What's next: Hall is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 8.