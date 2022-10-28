18 mins ago - Politics & Policy
Ex-Capitol Police officer found guilty of obstructing Jan. 6 investigation
A former U.S. Capitol Police officer was found guilty of one count of obstruction Friday for helping hide evidence of a participant's involvement in the Jan. 6 riot, per NBC.
Driving the news: Michael A. Riley, who pled not guilty to the obstruction charges, was found guilty for deleting his own Facebook message warning another user to remove parts of their post about entering the Capitol during the insurrection.
- But the Washington, DC, jury couldn’t reach a verdict on a second obstruction count Riley faced for advising the rioter to take down parts of his post.
- The judge declared a mistrial on the second charge, CNN reports.
Catch up quick: Riley was accused of telling a Facebook friend to delete posts that showed the person in the Capitol during the attack.
- He allegedly sent a message saying, "Im a capitol police officer who agrees with your political stance [sic]," according to the indictment. "Take down the part about being in the building they are currently investigating and everyone who was in the building is going to be charged. Just looking out!"
- Riley had been on the force for 25 years when he resigned after being indicted last October.