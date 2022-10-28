Ex-Capitol Police officer found guilty of obstructing Jan. 6 investigation

Riot police push back a crowd after they stormed the Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington, DC. Photo: ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images

A former U.S. Capitol Police officer was found guilty of one count of obstruction Friday for helping hide evidence of a participant's involvement in the Jan. 6 riot, per NBC.

Driving the news: Michael A. Riley, who pled not guilty to the obstruction charges, was found guilty for deleting his own Facebook message warning another user to remove parts of their post about entering the Capitol during the insurrection.

But the Washington, DC, jury couldn’t reach a verdict on a second obstruction count Riley faced for advising the rioter to take down parts of his post.

The judge declared a mistrial on the second charge, CNN reports.

Catch up quick: Riley was accused of telling a Facebook friend to delete posts that showed the person in the Capitol during the attack.