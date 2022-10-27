The case for corporate podcasts

Data: MuckRack; Chart: Axios Visuals

Most employees — 79% — report feeling out of the loop at work, and corporate communicators are tasked with grabbing their attention.

State of play: Hybrid work has normalized toggling between work and life seamlessly, creating a built-in market for corporate podcasts.

Six in 10 Americans listen to podcasts while multitasking.

And podcasts appeal to all age groups — with most of the audience 12 to 54 years old, according to Edison research.

Zoom in: It's an efficient way to share company initiatives, cultivate culture, train remote employees and make executives more accessible, says Tom Frank, chief creative officer of the strategic communications firm KGlobal.

Podcasts also enable employees to receive dynamic updates and absorb company news on their own time — like during a morning commute or while making breakfast.

"At Casted, we have have a 15-minute Board of Directors podcast that pulls together all of our pre-reads so that everybody is informed before we begin," says Lindsay Tjepkema, founder and CEO.

American Airlines, Salesforce, Amazon and Goldman Sachs use podcasts to promote their employer brand and expertise both internally and externally.

Plus, podcasts have accessibility options — like transcription — and allow for translation so employers can reach a global employee base.

Yes, but: Don't add new channels without taking something away— or paring back.

Podcasts should help you reduce lengthy memos and staff meetings, Frank said.

💡 Be smart: MuckRack's State of Podcasting report found most podcasts are 20-40 minutes long and posted weekly.

Podcasts are most effective when episodes are short and follow a consistent publication schedule, Tjepkema says.

Subscribe to Axios Communicators.