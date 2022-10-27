European Central Bank delivers another supersized interest rate increase as it battles inflation
The European Central Bank announced another massive interest rate increase on Thursday, intensifying its battle against soaring inflation across the eurozone.
Why it matters: The central bank raised borrowing costs by three-quarters of a percentage point, the second consecutive hike of this magnitude. The move risks further crushing the euro-area economy, which is already feared to be on the brink of a recession.
- The announcement on Thursday brings its key deposit rate to 1.5%.
What they're saying: In a statement, the ECB said it "expects to raise interest rates further, to ensure the timely return of inflation to its 2% medium-term inflation target."
Where it stands: Inflation in the eurozone hit 9.9% in September compared to a year ago, driven by higher energy costs related to fallout from Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
- While the key source of Europe's inflation problem differs from that in the U.S. — energy, not necessarily too much demand — the ECB is taking historically big steps that mirror that of the Federal Reserve and its other central bank peers to tame rising prices.
The bottom line: The ECB was among the last major central banks to begin raising interest rates as inflation surged across much of the globe. Now it's acting aggressively to catch up.