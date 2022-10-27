European Central Bank delivers another supersized interest rate increase as it battles inflation

ECB President Christine Lagarde speaks at the Institute of International Finance annual meeting earlier this month. Photo: Ting Shen/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The European Central Bank announced another massive interest rate increase on Thursday, intensifying its battle against soaring inflation across the eurozone.

Why it matters: The central bank raised borrowing costs by three-quarters of a percentage point, the second consecutive hike of this magnitude. The move risks further crushing the euro-area economy, which is already feared to be on the brink of a recession.

The announcement on Thursday brings its key deposit rate to 1.5%.

What they're saying: In a statement, the ECB said it "expects to raise interest rates further, to ensure the timely return of inflation to its 2% medium-term inflation target."

Where it stands: Inflation in the eurozone hit 9.9% in September compared to a year ago, driven by higher energy costs related to fallout from Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

While the key source of Europe's inflation problem differs from that in the U.S. — energy, not necessarily too much demand — the ECB is taking historically big steps that mirror that of the Federal Reserve and its other central bank peers to tame rising prices.

The bottom line: The ECB was among the last major central banks to begin raising interest rates as inflation surged across much of the globe. Now it's acting aggressively to catch up.