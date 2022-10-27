29 mins ago - Axios Events
Watch: A conversation on the recreation economy in NW Arkansas
On November 10 at 12:00pm CT, Axios co-founder Mike Allen and NW Arkansas reporter Worth Sparkman will explore the economic, social and health impacts of the recreation economy with a deep dive look at the path forward for this multifaceted sector in Northwest Arkansas and beyond, featuring Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism secretary Stacy Hurst, Laneshift founder and CEO Ryan Hale and more. Register.