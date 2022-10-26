Jury finds man guilty of killing 6 at Wisconsin Christmas parade

A jury on Wednesday found Darrell Brooks, 40, guilty of killing six people by driving his SUV into a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, last November.

The big picture: Brooks in February pleaded not guilty to six counts of intentional homicide with a dangerous weapon and over 70 other charges stemming from the attack, which also injured 62 other people.

The jury Wednesday also found him guilty of the other 70 charges against him, including 61 counts of recklessly endangering safety while using a dangerous weapon and six counts of hit-and-run causing death.

It had deliberated for about two hours on Tuesday night.

Brooks, who represented himself in the trial, changed his not guilty plea to a not guilty by reason of mental defect plea, though that, too, was also later retracted in September.

Context: At the time of the vehicular rampage, Brooks had been charged three times with reckless endangerment of others and had two open cases against him, including an alleged domestic violence offense just weeks before the parade attack.

In that instance, a woman told police that Brooks had run her over with his vehicle in a gas station parking lot after a fight, causing her to be hospitalized.

He was released from jail over the alleged offense at the gas station on a bond just days before the parade attack.

What's next: A sentencing hearing for Brooks will be scheduled on Oct. 31.

