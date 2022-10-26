Trump endorses Republican Scott Jensen in Minnesota governor's race

Former President Trump speaks during a campaign rally in Nevada on Oct. 8. Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Former President Trump endorsed Minnesota GOP gubernatorial candidate Scott Jensen late Tuesday.

Why it matters: Jensen, a physician and former state senator, had previously sidestepped questions about whether he was seeking Trump's endorsement, telling reporters that he was focused on Minnesota, not national politics.

In a statement issued early Thursday, Jensen said he has "not actively sought the endorsement of political leaders," but is "grateful for those who have recognized our ability to lead."

Jensen is challenging incumbent DFL Gov. Tim Walz in the Nov. 8 midterm election.

What he's saying: In a post on Truth Social, the former president praised Jensen as a candidate who will "bring Minnesota back from the brink," calling him "strong on both fighting crime and delivering solid and sensible education."

"The results will be quickly seen — and there won't be any more fiery takeovers of police precincts," Trump wrote, referencing the burning of Minneapolis' Third Police Precinct following the May 2020 murder of George Floyd.

Flashback: Trump made several 2020 campaign stops in Minnesota after coming within 2 percentage points of flipping the state in 2016.

He lost the state to President Biden by 7 percentage points.

Of note: The Jensen endorsement came hours after Trump announced his backing of Kim Crockett, the party's nominee for Minnesota secretary of state.