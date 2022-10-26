Trump endorses Republican Scott Jensen in Minnesota governor's race
Former President Trump endorsed Minnesota GOP gubernatorial candidate Scott Jensen late Tuesday.
Why it matters: Jensen, a physician and former state senator, had previously sidestepped questions about whether he was seeking Trump's endorsement, telling reporters that he was focused on Minnesota, not national politics.
- In a statement issued early Thursday, Jensen said he has "not actively sought the endorsement of political leaders," but is "grateful for those who have recognized our ability to lead."
- Jensen is challenging incumbent DFL Gov. Tim Walz in the Nov. 8 midterm election.
What he's saying: In a post on Truth Social, the former president praised Jensen as a candidate who will "bring Minnesota back from the brink," calling him "strong on both fighting crime and delivering solid and sensible education."
- "The results will be quickly seen — and there won't be any more fiery takeovers of police precincts," Trump wrote, referencing the burning of Minneapolis' Third Police Precinct following the May 2020 murder of George Floyd.
Flashback: Trump made several 2020 campaign stops in Minnesota after coming within 2 percentage points of flipping the state in 2016.
- He lost the state to President Biden by 7 percentage points.
Of note: The Jensen endorsement came hours after Trump announced his backing of Kim Crockett, the party's nominee for Minnesota secretary of state.