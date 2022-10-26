Ye is seen on Oct. 2, 2022, in Paris, France. Photo: Edward Berthelot/GC Images

Ye arrived "unannounced and without invitation" at Skechers' corporate office in Los Angeles on Wednesday, per the company, in the wake of fallout over his recent antisemitic comments.

Driving the news: Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, was allegedly "engaged in unauthorized filming" and was escorted from the building, Skechers said in a statement.

What they're saying: "Skechers is not considering and has no intention of working with West," the statement reads.

"We condemn his recent divisive remarks and do not tolerate antisemitism or any other form of hate speech."

The big picture: At least eight organizations and two star athletes have in recent days distanced themselves from Ye after he made multiple antisemitic comments, Axios' Jacob Knutson reports.

Ye was also restricted from Twitter and Instagram earlier this month after posting antisemitic messages.

Skechers told Axios in a statement: "There is no further comment beyond what was issued."