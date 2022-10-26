Russia launches annual nuclear drills amid "dirty bomb" fears

Vladimir Putin oversees the training of the strategic deterrence forces via a video link in Moscow on Oct. 26. Photo: Alexei Babushkin/SPUTNIK/AFP via Getty Images

Russian President Vladimir Putin oversaw the start of annual drills of Russia's strategic nuclear forces on Wednesday, which involved the use of nuclear submarines, ballistic missiles and strategic bombers.

Why it matters: The routine exercises come amid heightened fears concerning Russia's claims that Ukraine plans to detonate a "dirty bomb" on its own territory.

U.S. and Ukrainian officials have rejected the allegations, which have sparked concerns about a potential "false flag" operation by Russia that could escalate the war in Ukraine.

Russia has amped up its nuclear rhetoric in recent months.

State of play: Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu told Putin on Wednesday that the drills were meant to simulate a “massive nuclear strike” by Russia in response to a nuclear attack on the country, AP reported.

The Kremlin said in a statement Tuesday that all of the exercises for the drills had been completed and the missiles fired had reached their practice targets.

Putin notably repeated the dirty bomb allegation on Wednesday, saying "we know about the plans to use the so-called dirty bomb for provocations."

The big picture: A “dirty bomb” is an explosive device that includes both conventional explosives and nuclear material. Such devices can create widespread radioactive contamination.