Phillies keep winning despite awful defense

Data: FanGraphs; Table: Jared Whalen/Axios

The Phillies offense is on fire, which is great news for the Fightins, because it's rare to see such a bad defensive team in the World Series.

By the numbers: Of the 40 teams to make the World Series since 2003 — when defensive runs saved (DRS)* was first established — just two have had a worse mark than Philly's -34.

That ineptitude isn't surprising: The Phillies ranked dead last in DRS last season and chose not to shore up their defense in the offseason.

Instead, they spent $179 million on sluggers Nick Castellanos and Kyle Schwarber, two notoriously poor fielders.

Between the lines: As ugly as their advanced metrics look, the Phillies actually make most of the plays they're supposed to, committing the third-fewest errors and sporting the second-best fielding percentage in the league this season.

While those two realities — bad advanced stats but good traditional stats — may seem at odds, they're actually connected: Because of their fielders' poor range, the Phillies simply don't get to many of the balls they might otherwise make errors on.

The big picture: The 2022 Phillies were built in the image of the team one spot ahead of them in the chart above: the defensively-inept 2012 Tigers.

Dave Dombrowski built a perennial winner in Detroit, where he was president of baseball operations, through elite offense and starting pitching.

Now in the same role with Philadelphia, it appears he has once again found success via sluggers and aces — and in spite of bad defense.

The bottom line: "Defense wins championships," goes the old adage. The Phillies didn't get the memo — but they're four wins from a title anyway.

*Defensive runs saved: Indicates how many runs a player saved — or hurt — his team in the field compared to the average player at his position.