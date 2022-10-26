Thai transgender business mogul Anne Jakapong Jakrajutatip has become the first woman to own the Miss Universe pageant after purchasing the franchise for $20 million.

Driving the news: IMG announced Wednesday that it has sold The Miss Universe Organization, which oversees the annual competition, to Thailand-based JKN Global Group, a media company that Jakrajutatip leads as CEO.

What they're saying: Jakrajutatip called the "global reach" of The Miss Universe Organization "a strong, strategic addition to our portfolio."

"We seek not only to continue its legacy of providing a platform to passionate individuals from diverse backgrounds, cultures, and traditions, but also to evolve the brand for the next generation," she said in a statement.

"We look forward to this next chapter in the Miss Universe story," said Amy Emmerich, CEO of The Miss Universe Organization, who noted that the acquisition is a "tremendous opportunity" to create "further growth for this organization on the global stage and women around the world."

JKN said in a press release that it plans to leverage the Miss Universe brand to create a new licensing and merchandising arm, among other projects.

The big picture: Known in Asia as a trans pioneer, Jakrajutatip started out working in her family business before establishing a media giant with audiences around the world.