"Chief Twit" Elon Musk arrives at Twitter HQ carrying a sink
Elon Musk strolled into Twitter headquarters Wednesday afternoon –and he brought a bathroom sink with him.
Driving the news: Musk visited Twitter's HQ in San Francisco ahead of an expected meeting with employees, as he nears closing a deal to buy the social media company for a reported $44 billion, putting an end to a dramatic saga that's been ongoing since March.
What he said: Musk tweeted a video of himself walking into Twitter's headquarters holding a bathroom sink.
- "Entering Twitter HQ – let that sink in!" Musk tweeted Wednesday afternoon while literally bringing the sink into the building, smiling and laughing as he walked in.
- Musk also changed his Twitter bio description to read, "Chief Twit," and his profile's location now reads "Twitter HQ."
The big picture: Twitter employees had expected Musk to visit the San Francisco office some time this week, ahead of the expected close of his deal on Friday, CNN reports.
- Twitter employees recently told Axios that Musk's takeover bid has presented challenges within the office, impacting the company's overall morale.
- “People are just exhausted,” said a Twitter employee. “It can be conflicting because as a shareholder you’re happy but as an employee, there's a lot of uncertainty.”
Our thought bubble via Axios' Hope King: That tweet says it all.
Twitter did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.
