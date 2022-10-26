Skip to main content
"Chief Twit" Elon Musk arrives at Twitter HQ carrying a sink

Herb Scribner
Elon Musk's twitter profile is displayed on a mobile phone. Photo: Muhammed Selim Korkutata / Anadolu Agency

Elon Musk strolled into Twitter headquarters Wednesday afternoon –and he brought a bathroom sink with him.

Driving the news: Musk visited Twitter's HQ in San Francisco ahead of an expected meeting with employees, as he nears closing a deal to buy the social media company for a reported $44 billion, putting an end to a dramatic saga that's been ongoing since March.

What he said: Musk tweeted a video of himself walking into Twitter's headquarters holding a bathroom sink.

  • "Entering Twitter HQ – let that sink in!" Musk tweeted Wednesday afternoon while literally bringing the sink into the building, smiling and laughing as he walked in.
  • Musk also changed his Twitter bio description to read, "Chief Twit," and his profile's location now reads "Twitter HQ."

The big picture: Twitter employees had expected Musk to visit the San Francisco office some time this week, ahead of the expected close of his deal on Friday, CNN reports.

  • Twitter employees recently told Axios that Musk's takeover bid has presented challenges within the office, impacting the company's overall morale.
  • “People are just exhausted,” said a Twitter employee. “It can be conflicting because as a shareholder you’re happy but as an employee, there's a lot of uncertainty.”

Our thought bubble via Axios' Hope King: That tweet says it all.

Twitter did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.

