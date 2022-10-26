"Chief Twit" Elon Musk arrives at Twitter HQ carrying a sink

Elon Musk strolled into Twitter headquarters Wednesday afternoon –and he brought a bathroom sink with him.

Driving the news: Musk visited Twitter's HQ in San Francisco ahead of an expected meeting with employees, as he nears closing a deal to buy the social media company for a reported $44 billion, putting an end to a dramatic saga that's been ongoing since March.

What he said: Musk tweeted a video of himself walking into Twitter's headquarters holding a bathroom sink.

"Entering Twitter HQ – let that sink in!" Musk tweeted Wednesday afternoon while literally bringing the sink into the building, smiling and laughing as he walked in.

Musk also changed his Twitter bio description to read, "Chief Twit," and his profile's location now reads "Twitter HQ."

The big picture: Twitter employees had expected Musk to visit the San Francisco office some time this week, ahead of the expected close of his deal on Friday, CNN reports.

Twitter employees recently told Axios that Musk's takeover bid has presented challenges within the office, impacting the company's overall morale.

“People are just exhausted,” said a Twitter employee. “It can be conflicting because as a shareholder you’re happy but as an employee, there's a lot of uncertainty.”

Our thought bubble via Axios' Hope King: That tweet says it all.

Twitter did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.

