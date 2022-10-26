Alaska GOP votes to censure McConnell for supporting Lisa Murkowski

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) speaks during a press conference at the U.S. Capitol on Sept. 28, 2022. Photo: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Alaska's Republican Party leaders voted Monday to censure Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) for supporting Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), the Washington Post reports.

The big picture: The move is symbolic with no real consequence but is intended to signal the party's disapproval of McConnell.

It's also intended to signal to voters to pick Trump-backed Republican candidate Kelly Tshibaka, per the Washington Post.

The 49-8 vote came after McConnell's leadership political action committee spent $5 million on ads attacking Tshibaka.

Background: Former President Trump said in 2020 that he would endorse "any candidate" with a pulse who runs against Murkowski.